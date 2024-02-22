Lancers cruise to sectional semifinal win

VW independent sports

Lincolnview set the tone early and the fifth seeded Lancers raced by No. 12 seed Continental 57-23 in the Division IV sectional semifinals at Lincolnview High School on Wednesday.

Addysen Stevens scored nine points in the opening quarter and the Lancers rolled to a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Keira Breese scored five points in the second stanza and Lincolnview carried a 35-4 lead into halftime. The lead ballooned to 47-10 after three quarters, with Stevens accounting for five more points in the period.

Stevens led all scorers with 14 points, Breese added nine and Ashlyn Price and Kassidy Hammons each chipped in with eight points. Kenzie Shock led Continental (0-23) with 10 points.

Lincolnview (13-10) will travel to No. 3 seed Kalida to face the Wildcats for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Saturday.