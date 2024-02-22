Larry E. Laukhuf

Larry E. Laukhuf, 83, of Haviland, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024 at Vancrest of Payne.

Larry was born in Haviland, Blue Creek Township, on April 1, 1940, a son of Elmer E. and Betty M. (Waldron) Laukhuf, who both preceded him in death.

Larry Laukhuf

He was a farmer for 64 years, attended the Latty Apostolic Christian Church and most of all, was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Larry will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte (Sperry); children, Cynthia (the late Lyle) Quackenbush and Ross (the late Karla) Laukhuf; sisters, Iva Lou (the late Ervin) Owens and Patricia (David) Greulach; grandchildren, Madeleine, Adrian, Stella and Lukas Laukhuf, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Willard Junior “Bud” Laukhuf.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 24, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church, Paulding. Viewing will be from 8:30-10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Preferred memorials: the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Alms Fund, or Everheart Hospice, Greenville.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.