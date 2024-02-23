Bi-partisan engineer legislation introduced

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Elgin Rogers (D-Toledo) have introduced legislation to modify procedures for filling county engineer vacancies.

The legislation seeks to aid counties in finding more qualified individuals to run for county engineer and establish new opportunities for counties that are unable to fill an engineer vacancy.

Elgin Rogers and Roy Klopfenstein have introduced bi-partisan legislation. Photo submitted

The proposed legislation will:

Grant county commissioners the authority to contract with engineers from other counties to fill vacant positions in the county engineer’s office for the remainder of the term if they haven’t been able to fill the vacancy through either election or appointment.

Eliminate the pay discrepancy for engineers who also maintain a private practice.

“This legislation mirrors similar provisions that exist for county coroners, which has proven to be invaluable when a county is unable to find someone to fill a vacant office,” Klopfenstein said. “The key distinction in this legislation is the stipulation that the county with the vacancy must compensate the contracted engineer at the same rate as they would their own engineer.”

“Our bipartisan legislation will give communities across the state the resources they need to fill county engineer vacancies,” Rogers said. “I am proud to work alongside our county governments to find effective solutions.”

The measure awaits a bill number and committee assignment.