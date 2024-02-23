Farm Focus offering annual scholarships

Submitted information

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is their continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.

Farm Focus Inc. is offering a minimum of two scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 to high school seniors interested in majoring in an agricultural related program at a university, college, or technical school. In addition to seniors, full time students already enrolled in an undergraduate program in agriculture are eligible to apply. This also means that a successful applicant from previous years can reapply again this year. The applicant must be a Van Wert County resident. Minimum grade point is 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. Scholarship funds will be submitted directly to the educational institution by Farm Focus Inc. upon receipt of proof of enrollment or a copy of a tuition invoice.

Scholarship applications have been sent to all nine area high schools where Van Wert County students may be enrolled, so students should contact their guidance counselor or agricultural education/FFA instructor for an application.

The application is available at the OSU Van Wert County Extension Office, 1055 South Washington Street, Van Wert, or by email, FarmFocusScholarship@gmail.com. The scholarship application is in a PDF and Word formats and can be emailed or put on a jump drive. Questions should be emailed.

All completed applications must be emailed, mailed and postmarked or delivered in person no later than March 29 to the OSU Van Wert County Extension Office.