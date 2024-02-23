Lori E. Suever

Lori E. Suever, 63, of Van Wert, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at her residence.

She was born October 20, 1960, in Lima, OH, to Arthur and Eileen (Hessling) Suever. They both preceded her in death.

Lori is survived by her brother, Ron (Pam) Suever of Lima; her “fur babies”, Milo and Oreo; and several nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by brothers, James, David, and Joe and a sister, Mary Ann “Sam”.

Lori graduated from Lincolnview High School with the Class of 1978. She worked at Tenneco; retiring after 31 years in May 2023. Lori was a selfless caregiver to her brother, her mother, and her sister. She was deeply loved by her family and friends. Lori will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date privately.