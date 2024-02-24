Bond set for suspected drug dealer

VW independent staff

Bond has been set at $100,000, with a 10 percent provision, for a Van Wert man arrested during a Wednesday morning raid at his Lincoln Highway apartment.

Kyle Greishaber

Kyle Greishaber, 38, remains in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, and is currently charged with possession of methamphetamine, a third degree felony. He was arraigned Thursday morning in Van Wert Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, February 27.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a drug search warrant at Greishaber’s residence and seized a moderate amount of suspected methamphetamine, small amounts of suspected prescription medication and an unknown white powder, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia,

multiple cell phones and cash.

Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the investigation into reported drug activity at the apartment is continuing and he said additional charges may be filed in the future.