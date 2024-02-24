Calendar contest winners

Each year the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office sponsors a “Draw to be Drug Free” calendar contest for each of the local elementary schools, grades 1-4. Shown are Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva J. Yarger, School Resource Officers Bryon Wells, John Gabriel, and Samuel Brumett, and winners Leena S., Violet F., Theodore M., Makynleigh M., Braxton M., Teagan P., Molly H., Kaiser E., Kennedy O., Haley M., Ruby G., and Connor R. Photos submitted