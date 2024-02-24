Changes made to college prop bets

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine applauded changes to Ohio sports wagering rules issued Friday that would remove collegiate prop bets from the list of legal bets that can be placed under Ohio’s contractual rules for operators.

“The Ohio Casino Control Commission took quick action to protect student athletes from unnecessary and potentially harmful threats,” DeWine said. “Amending rules to focus bets on the team and away from individual athlete will improve the marketplace in Ohio and properly focus betting attention on the teams and away from individual student athletes.”

Mike DeWine

Governor DeWine spoke out against threats that began to emerge shortly after Ohio’s sports gambling laws became effective in January, 2023. Threats against the University of Dayton Flyers basketball players emerged and brought focus to this conduct occurring in Ohio. DeWine sought changes in the biennial budget bill, House Bill 33, which addressed some marketplace issues. He also engaged with the NCAA, which in part led to the NCAA sending its letter on January 31 to the Ohio Casino Control Commission expressing its request for rule changes and its position on the issue.

Under the enacted changes, bettors in Ohio will no longer be able to place prop bets on individual player achievements, including in-game statistics and in-game achievements for collegiate sporting contests. Bettors will still be permitted to place bets on the overall outcomes and final scores of collegiate sports contests, including outright winners, over/under total team points bets, and bets against the spread.

The rule changes will not affect professional sports contests, and bettors in Ohio can still place prop bets on professional sports contests.

The proposed changes are supported by numerous Ohio universities, collegiate sports coaches, and gambling industry representatives.