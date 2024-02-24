Knights, Lancers each post victories

VW independent sports

Crestview 74 Leipsic 44

CONVOY — Crestview wrapped up the regular season with an impressive 74-44 NWC win over Leipsic on Friday.

Tommy Hefner and Jaret Harting combined for nine points in the opening quarter and the Knights (15-7, 6-2 NWC) led 16-13 at the end of the period. An 18-7 second quarter scoring advantage put Crestview ahead 34-20 at halftime, then 52-36 after three quarters.

Wren Sheets led the Knights with 16 points, followed by Harting, who finished with 14. Heffner scored 13 points and Kellin Putman added 10. Jayce Brecht and Tavis Bejarano each scored nine points for Leipsic (10-12, 4-4 NWC).

The Knights will host Continental in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lincolnview 54 Ada 43

ADA — Led by Cal Evans, Lincolnview defeated Ada 54-43 in the regular season finale on Friday. The victory snapped a 13-game losing streak.

Evans scored 16 points in the win and Bennett Kill added 12 points and nine rebounds. Kreston Tow chipped in with eight points and three assists. Lincolnview led 16-12 after the first quarter and 28-16 at halftime. The lead increased to 39-25 after three quarters.

The Lancers (5-17, 1-7 NWC) will travel to Cory-Rawson for the Division IV sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.