LHS Theatre to present Tons of Money

Submitted information

Get ready for an entertaining weekend of laughter as Lincolnview High School Theatre presents Alan Ayckbourn’s witty comedy “Tons of Money,” at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. This hilarious production will feature two separate casts, the Lancer Blue Cast performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3. The Lancer Gold Cast will take the stage on at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 8-9.

“Tons of Money” follows the antics of the opportunistic and struggling inventor Aubrey, as he hatches a scheme to inherit a fortune by posing as a long-lost relative. His wife develops the idea of faking his own death to solve their financial woes. As Aubrey navigates a web of unexpected guests and mistaken identities, chaos ensues with uproarious results. This fast-paced comedy is sure to tickle your funny bone with its clever dialogue, quirky characters, and unexpected twists.

Lancer Blue and Gold cast members will present “Tons of Money.” Photo submitted

Lincolnview’s student actors bring Ayckbourn’s characters to life in this double-cast production.

The Lancer Blue Cast features Noah Peters as Aubrey, Ella Davis as Louise, Ethan Scaggs as Sprules, Abby Jones as Simpson, Abby Price as Mullett, Abby Dannenfelser as Giles, Nevada Seabold as Chesterman, Olivia Snyder as Jean, Carson Cowdrick as Henry, and Blaze Linser as George Maitland.

The Lancer Gold Cast showcases Kaleb Denman as Aubrey, Ashley McKenzie as Louise, Blaze Linser as Sprules, Yaddo Von Stetina as Simpson, Hadley Goins as Mullett, Maliya Hershberger as Giles, Aubrey Ricker as Chesterman, Zae Dee Lippi as Jean, Carson Cowdrick as Henry, and Noah Peters as George Maitland.

Both weekends will feature Amelia Magner, Lilly Mosier, and Gabby Thomas as the stage crew. Aiden Cowdrick will handle sound, while Cyrai Hammons will manage the lights, with assistance from Gabe Welker.

Tickets for “Tons of Money” are available now and can be purchased online from the school website and high school office, the Van Wert Civic Theatre online box office www.vwct.org or at the door.