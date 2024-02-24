On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

99.7 WKSD will broadcast tonight’s girls Division III sectional championship basketball game between Wayne Trace and Parkway live from Parkway High School. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:40 p.m., with tipoff at 7 p.m.

Sister station WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will carry tonight’s girls Division IV sectional championship game between Lincolnview and Kalida at Kalida High School. Live pregame coverage will begin at 6:40, followed by the tipoff at 7 p.m.