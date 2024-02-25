Tiffany M. Stuckey

Tiffany M. Stuckey, 43, of Celina, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born May 26, 1980, in Van Wert, to Theresa (Gardner) Stuckey and S. Bruce Stuckey.

Tiffany was a kindergarten through second grade music education teacher at Celina City Schools. Music education was her passion and purpose in life. She spent personal time reading and caring for her pets.

Tiffany is survived by her mother, Theresa Stuckey of Van Wert; her father and step-mother, S. Bruce (Denise) Stuckey of Van Wert; a brother, Ryan Stuckey of Columbus, and a stepbrother, James (Kimberly) Brown of St. Marys.

Although Tiffany was not a mother in the traditional sense, she had hundreds of students who filled that role in her life. She cared for each of them dearly and was devoted to educating and encouraging them every day.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.