The cause of an early Saturday morning fire at 671 High Street is undetermined. The Van Wert Fire Department was called to the scene at 2:55 a.m. and firefighters arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. According to Captain Brian Ankney, All of the home’s occupants made it out safely prior to the fire department’s arrival. A total of 10 firefighters spent nearly two hours at the scene, battling snow, light ice, flames and smoke. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene as well. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer