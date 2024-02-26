Council meeting tonight, next Monday

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council’s second and final meeting of February will be held at 6:30 tonight in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.

Tonight’s agenda has several routine items, including the third and final reading of zoning change at E. Jackson St. and N. Vine St., an ordinance for reverse angle parking on Jefferson St., and Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreements with Young’s Waste Service and the Van Wert County Foundation.

City council usually meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month, but a special meeting will be held at 6:30 next Monday, March 4, to discuss a possible community pool. The special meeting was previously suggested by Mayor Ken Markward to discuss funding a pool, including possible funds from the Ohio Capital Budget.

That meeting will also be held in Council Chambers and the public is welcome to attend. The pool will be the only topic of discussion during the special meeting. No action will be taken at the meeting.