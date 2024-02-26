Donations sought for fire victims

Submitted information

On Saturday, February 24, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Van Wert Fire Department for a house fire on High St. CERT is working to raise support for the families. After meeting with the family, it was determined that only monetary donations are needed.

Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT located at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

To ensure your donation goes directly to the individual affected, please include Case No. 8514 in the memo. Donations can also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org and include Case No. 8514 in the donation note.

Any questions, please call the Van Wert County EMA Office at 419.238.1300.