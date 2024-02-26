Maurice “Mo” Thornell

Maurice “Mo” Thornell, 76, of Convoy, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center

Mo was born in Paulding on November 7, 1947, a son of Norma (Long) and Arnold Thornell, who both preceded him in death.

Mo was a 1966 graduate of Crestview High School. He went on to bravely serve his country in the United States Army until 1972. Mo retired from Aeroquip after 38 years. In his free time, Mo enjoyed spending time with his family. His granddaughters could always count on him cheering them on at all their extracurricular activities. He also enjoyed to hunt and fish with his son, and always loved tinkering in his wood shop.

Mo was one of the sweetest, loving, and gentlest souls. He always had a smile on his face and never knew a stranger. He was the epitome of what a loving husband, father, brother, and papa should be. You could always count on him saying, “yeah right, Rose,” or ” Why have a bad day when you could have a good one.” This kind, patient, caring, selfless, God-loving man will be greatly and forever missed.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Linda; children, Melissa (Rob) Foley and Chad (Sarah) Thornell; sister, Maureen King; granddaughters, Logan and Lexi Foley, and dogs, Pippa and Charlie.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jone Boroff.

Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February, 29, at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, with viewing one hour prior at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Dealey Cemetery with military honors.

Preferred memorials: Defiance CHP or Trinity Friends Church.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.