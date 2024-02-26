Recap: Houg competes, bowlers advance

VW independent sports

Swimming

Houg competes at state

CANTON — Van Wert High School junior Sam Houg capped off his junior season by placing 17th in the 100 freestyle, just one place away from making the finals at the OHSAA swimming and diving championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. He also placed 24th in the 200 yard freestyle.

Bowling

Horine, Pierce advance

MINSTER — Van Wert sophomore Reagan Horine qualified for girls district competition as an individual. She ll compete in the Division I district at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton on Thursday.

Van Wert senior Nevin Pierce advanced to boys district competition and will bowl in the Division I district at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton on Friday.