Rodney Jay “Rod” Smith, 85, of Ohio City passed away at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on December 21, 1938, in Van Wert the son of Hugh L. and Grace Lenore (Dibert) Smith, who both preceded him in death. On August 3, 1963, he married Rosalie E. (Hellwarth) Smith who survives.

Rodney Smith

Other family survivors include his three children Jeffrey (Kari) Smith of Ohio City, Pamela (Trevor) Dull of Ohio City, and Vicki (Dan) Wardlow of Pickerington; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Smith, and a brother-in-law, Jerry Hellwarth. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jacey (Ervin) Simpson, Corrie (Travis) Martindale, Nolan Smith, Mikinzie (Chase) Black, Kaitlin (Brian) Wilt, Kollan Dull, Alex Parks, Aliena (Brandon) Van Wey, Abbie Caldwell, and Alexandria Caldwell; and four great grandchildren, Rory Simpson, Huxley Simpson, Piper Van Wey and Kohen Wilt.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Wallace D. Smith, and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Hellwarth.

Rodney was a 1956 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. He then volunteered for the United States Army serving 1957-1958, with part of this time in Korea. He was self-employed in farming and was owner-operator of Smith Trucking. Throughout the years he enjoyed spending family time and fishing on Long Lake, Michigan. In retirement, he greatly enjoyed wintering in Florida and spending many hours volunteering. He volunteered at the Sebring Hospital and daily at the food pantry in Frostproof. During summers, he loved volunteering in Appalachia at Red Bird Mission in Kentucky serving in transportation and delivering meals on wheels. Rodney was a member of Ohio City Community Church of God and a lifetime member of the American Legion Harvey Lewis Post 346.

Private services will be held for the family.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City Fire Department and EMS or the Ohio City Community Church of God.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.