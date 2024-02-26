Sectional champions

Crestview captured a Division IV girls sectional championship with an 82-21 victory over Fayette at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Saturday. Cali Gregory scored 39 points and set a school record with nine 3-pointers in the game. The previous record was eight, held by her older sister Bailey. Kaci Gregory added 14 points in the win. Crestview (22-2) will face Stryker (13-11) in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Defiance High School. Photo submitted