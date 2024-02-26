Sheets, Sensabaugh earn top honors

VW independent sports

Crestview post player Wren Sheets has been named Northwest Conference Player of the Year and Spencerville head coach Kevin Sensabaugh has been named as NWC Coach of the year in balloting done on Sunday.

Sheets, a 6–6 junior forward/center, was a key cog in Crestview’s 15-7 (6-2 NWC) regular season. The Knights will host Continental in the Division IV sectional semifinals on Wednesday.

Sensabaugh led the Bearcats to an 18-4 (8-0 NWC) record this season, plus an outright conference championship, the program’s second straight NWC title. In addition, the Bearcats had five players earn all conference honors.

Sheets was the only Crestview player named to the all-conference first team. Spencerville’s Owen Sensabaugh and Carter Sudhoff were named all-NWC first team, along with Delphos Jefferson’s Karder Agner, Marek Donaldson of Bluffton and Carson Clum of Allen East.

Second team all-NWC honors went to Columbus Grove’s Trenton Barbara, Ty Lakers of Leipsic, Bluffton’s Wade Ginther and Blake Sommers and Spencerville’s Will Sensabaugh.

Honorable mention accolades went to Crestview’s Connor Sheets, Lincolnview’s Cal Evans, Isaac Gallmeier of Delphos Jefferson, Carder Orr and Evan Osting of Spencerville, Jayce Brecht of Leipsic, Bo Birnesser and Kyle Hopkins of Columbus Grove, Allen East’s Ethan Young, and Zack Zimmerman of Ada.