Taste of Vantage, Open House tonight

VW independent staff

Tonight is when Vantage Career Center will offer an opportunity the community, adult and high school students, parents, alumni, and associate school district staff to explore Vantage programs at the Vantage Career Center Open House and “Taste of Vantage.” The annual event will run from 5-7:30 p.m.

Vantage’s 18 high school career technical labs will be open and students will be leading demonstrations of their skills while sharing the opportunities available to them throughout the two years as a Vantage student. Guests will be able to speak with instructors and connect with local employers stationed throughout the building. An informational meeting will be held in the Community Room at 6 p.m. for any incoming students and parents.

“A Taste of Vantage” will again be held in the Commons Area during the open house. Seven area restaurants will be offering a sampling of some of their most popular cuisine. For just $5 at the door, you can purchase a strip of 6 tickets. One ticket will get you one food sample or beverage. All proceeds support the Vantage school-wide student activity fund.

Guests will be able to enjoy foods from Black Angus of Van Wert/Ottoville, The Moose Landing Country Club of Ottawa, Millie’s Cafe of Ottoville, Convoy Coffee Roasters of Convoy, Corner Deli Market and Catering of Van Wert, Canal Side Burgers and Brew of Ottoville, along with the Vantage Culinary Arts program. All food vendors will have their own vendor station, offering menus and other items for the guests.