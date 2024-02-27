Good Friday Breakfast set for March 29

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is cordially inviting the community attend the 21st annual Good Friday Prayer Breakfast, to be held at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on March 29. This highly anticipated event brings together neighbors, friends, and families to reflect, pray, and connect and observe this sacred day in the Christian calendar.

Pastor David Ray from Jennings Road Church of Christ will be this year’s guest speaker. He’ll share inspiring insights and reflections, drawing from the timeless wisdom of scripture and his own spiritual journey. His message promises to uplift and inspire as those in attendance gather in fellowship and unity.

The Good Friday Prayer Breakfast serves a meaningful opportunity for the community to come together, setting aside time to pause, reflect, and renew their faith. It is a time to remember the profound sacrifice made on this holy day and to seek guidance and strength for the journey ahead.

The event will commence at 7 a.m. on Good Friday. Alongside breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in prayer, worship and fellowship. Jeremy Laukhuf from the YMCA Christian Emphasis Committee, will lead the opening prayer and introduction of Ray. YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab will extend a warm welcome and recognition to all attendees, followed by closing remarks and a benediction by Mark Schumm, President of the YMCA Board of Directors.

We invite the community to join us for this special occasion, as we come together in reverence and unity on Good Friday. Let us gather, share, and draw strength from one another as we journey forward in faith. Together, let us embrace the spirit of this sacred day and renew our commitment to love, compassion, and service.

Limited seating is available. For more information and ticket reservations, contact the YMCA front desk at 419.238.0443.