Local Quiz Bowl teams compete

VW independent staff/submitted information

Two Van Wert County middle school teams, Crestview and Van Wert participated in the 2024 Fort Recovery Quiz Bowl on Saturday, February 24. A total of ten team from five schools, Crestview (two teams), Fort Recovery (two teams), St. Mary’s (two teams), Van Wert (one team), and Coldwater (two teams) competed in the match.

Each team played against another team in seven rounds of competition, and each round consisted of 25 questions being asked with the team buzzing in first with the correct answer earning one point.

The team at the end of the round with the most point was the winner of the round. After seven rounds, all of the points were added up and the four highest scoring teams proceeded on to the final round. In the final round the four teams were asked a total of 40 questions at the end the team with the highest score was declared the winner. At the end Coldwater was the champion. Crestview finished in third place with Van Wert placed sixth in the competition.

Members of Van Wert Middle School’s Quiz Bowl team are shown above. Bob Barnes photos

Van Wert team members are (top right picture, front row): Logan Eddy, and Hendrix Risley. Back row: Alyssa Wells, Stella Hoskins, Sophia Rupert, Alex Benner, Ryan Barnes and adviser Angela Myers.

Crestview team members (below, front row, left to right): Devin Berridge, Mikeal Linton, Gage Grubb, Dylan Young and Noah Mosier. Back Row: Cainon Smith, Harold Smazenko, Xehrya Esparza, James Lautzenheiser

Berridge, Linton, Young, Smith were on Crestview Blue (finished in ninth, all sixth grade students). Grubb, Smazenko, Esparza, Mosier were on Crestview Red (finished third, all eighth grade students, except for Grubb, a sixth grader).