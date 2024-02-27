On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s girls and boys tournament basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Games will tip off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted and all games will air live.
Tuesday, February 27
WKSD: Division III sectional semifinals – Paulding at Delta (boys)
WERT: Division II sectional semifinals – Van Wert at Celina (boys)
Wednesday, February 28
WKSD: Division IV sectional semifinals – Continental at Crestview (boys)
WERT: Division IV sectional semifinals – Lincolnview at Cory-Rawson (boys)
Thursday, February 29
WKSD: Division IV district semifinals – Crestview vs. Stryker (girls, 6 p.m. tipoff)
Friday, March 1
TBA
Saturday, March 2
TBA
