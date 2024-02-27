On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s girls and boys tournament basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Games will tip off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted and all games will air live.

Tuesday, February 27

WKSD: Division III sectional semifinals – Paulding at Delta (boys)

WERT: Division II sectional semifinals – Van Wert at Celina (boys)

Wednesday, February 28

WKSD: Division IV sectional semifinals – Continental at Crestview (boys)

WERT: Division IV sectional semifinals – Lincolnview at Cory-Rawson (boys)

Thursday, February 29

WKSD: Division IV district semifinals – Crestview vs. Stryker (girls, 6 p.m. tipoff)

Friday, March 1

TBA

Saturday, March 2

TBA