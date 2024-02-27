Random Thoughts: congrats, shot clock

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts includes congratulations, a good night, a shot clock thought, and spring training baseball.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Wren Sheets for being named NWC Player of the Year in boys basketball and Kevin Sensabaugh for being named Coach of the Year. Both honors are well deserved.

More congratulations

Congratulations to Crestview’s Gavin Grubb for becoming the school’s first ever wrestling sectional champion. He captured the title at the Division III sectionals at Lima Central Catholic on Saturday.

Friday night

Friday night was a good one for all three Van Wert County teams, as Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert posted wins in their respective regular season finales.

Crestview enjoyed a 74-44 win over Leipsic in the final NWC meeting between those two schools. Lincolnview snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 54-43 win over Ada, also the final time those two will meet in NWC play in basketball. Van Wert shot the lights out in a 62-42 win over Celina, a victory that ended a 10-game losing streak.

Best of luck to all three schools as sectionals get underway.

Shot clock

I’ve heard some high school shot clock supporters say its needed to help prepare players for college basketball. I’m not sure they realize only about three percent of high school basketball players actually go on to play at the collegiate level – any level, Division I-III or NAIA.

That aside, if that’s the argument, prepping for college, shouldn’t the season be extended to about 30 games and shouldn’t there be longer quarters? I’m not suggesting that happen, I’m just saying you never hear anyone say either of those things.

As many of you know, I don’t see the need for a shot clock at the high school level. However, I also realize it’s coming at some point, probably sooner than later and honestly, it won’t change my life one bit.

Spring training baseball

It’s so nice to have spring training baseball. Mix it in with this part of the college basketball season and it’s a great time of the year.

As always, if you have comments or questions about any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.