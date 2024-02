Two accidents

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of Monday afternoon crashes. The first one (above) happened just before 3 p.m. On U.S. 127, just north of Wetzel Rd., when a car went off the road into a ditch. The other accident (below) occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. in Scott, when a car hit a pickup truck and pinned it against a utility pole. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent