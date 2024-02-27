YWCA geranium sale begins this Friday

With spring right around the corner, the YWCA of Van Wert County announces the return of their annual geranium sale from March 1 through April 26. Geranium sales provide vital funds that assist Youth Development and Survivor Services programs.

Beautiful geraniums are being sold as a fundraiser for the YWCA of Van Wert County. VW independent file photo

A variety of colors will be available, including red, tangerine, lavender, light salmon, fuchsia, pink, and white. These geraniums make the perfect Mother’s Day gift and provide color all summer long.

Bulk flats (15 of the same color flower) may be purchased for $55, individual pots (4 ½ inch) are $4 each, and 10-inch hanging baskets are $25.

Purchasing is easy and convenient. Credit card orders may be placed online with at the YWCA store by clicking here. If cash or check payment is preferred, order forms are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the YWCA front desk or forms may also be printed from the YWCA website events page (www.ywcavanwert.org).

Geraniums will be ready for parking lot pick-up on May 8, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. All orders must be paid in full to ensure availability and the pre-sale price. Interested buyers are encouraged to order pre-sale as a very limited amount of cash and carry items will be available.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is a United Way Agency.