Award winners

Crestview High School, in conjunction with the Convoy Community Foundation, has established the Portrait of a Graduate Award (PGA) to recognize students who have been observed exhibiting strong moral character, leadership, service, and school pride. Recipients were nominated by faculty, staff and administration. They were awarded gift cards from the Convoy Community Foundation and the Crestview High School PBIS program along with a 30-day movie pass to the Van Wert Cinemas and a certificate. PGA winners were announced with their parents at a recent varsity boys basketball game. They include: Leah Sowers, Evan Sowers, Logan Schlemmer, Chloe Nielsen, Violet Dirr, Ava Motycka, and Bowen Ayers. Not pictured: Cameron Sinn. Photo submitted