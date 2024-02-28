“Cougar” Robotics to compete for state championship

The “Cougar” Robotics team will compete for a state championship on March 9. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The 13th season of Van Wert High School Robotics began in September when the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) season game was released to thousands of teams worldwide. Now, the “Cougar” Robotics team will be competing at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Saturday, March 9, against 35 of the top teams in the state. There were nine competitions with 20-24 teams at each with four teams advancing from each tournament to the state championship.

Both of Van Wert High School robotics teams worked throughout the fall and winter to solve this year’s challenge with one of the teams, “VW” Robotics, finding themselves in the semifinals and finals in three of the regional competitions this season. However, it was the “Cougar” Robotics team that has one of the top-ranked robots in the state heading into the championship.

Their robot is one the fastest and shortest robots in the state which allows it to navigate this years’ challenge easily as there are physical barriers on the field at various heights. In addition, the drivetrain is a “swerve-drive” mechanum wheel system which is engineering jargon for the ability of the robot to slide and move in any direction no matter which way the front is facing.

“Cougar” Robotics team members are Harrison Sloan, Clayton Fast, Mason Workman, Sophia Berryman, Anna Marquez, Cayden Laukhuf, Trevor Dotson, Johan Gemmer, Landon Adams and Korbin Hart.

Van Wert High School Robotics coaches Bob Spath and Noah Carter are thankful for the opportunity to have robotics for as long as Van Wert has and hopes to continue to offer this program for as long as financially possible.

Sponsorship and grants fund much of the program with donations from Ohio Northern University, Alliance Automation, Statewide Ford, Van Wert Federal, 1st Federal of Van Wert, Citizens National Bank, Central Insurance, Agrauxine, Vantage Career Center, and the Van Wert County Foundation (Oscar and Norma C. Feigert Memorial Fund).

In addition, Randy Gardner and Tom Compton helped launch a legacy fund at the VWCF to support robotics and STEM education at Van Wert City Schools. If anyone would like more information on this legacy fund, please reach out to one of the coaches.

Follow the Van Wert Robotics team on Facebook.