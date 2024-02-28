Delphos schools to close for eclipse

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — Add Delphos City Schools and Delphos St. John’s to the list of schools that won’t hold in-person classs on Monday, April 8, the day of the total solar eclipse.

Instead, Delphos City Schools and St. John’s will observe a planned education day at home. No students or staff will be on school grounds on April 8 to avoid heavy traffic and overall congestion predicted by officials in Van Wert and Allen counties. The rare event is expected to double or triple the population of both counties beginning Friday, April 5, and continuing through the end of the eclipse.

In a letter to Delphos parents and residents, Superintendent Jeff Hobbs said all Delphos City Schools students will receive solar eclipse glasses and informative information regarding the eclipse. Students will have lessons to complete and all staff members will have expectations from their supervisors to complete on April 8.