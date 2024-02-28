FOP donations

Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 recently made a donation of $750 to the Vandals Baseball Club, a youth baseball club made up of players from the city of Van Wert as well as Van Wert County. Pictured above are FOP President John Wiley and Vandals coach Robert Black, who is accepting the donation on behalf of the baseball club. FOP Lodge 62 also made a $500 donation to the Van Wert DARE program. Pictured below is Van Wert Police Department DARE Officer Bryon Wells accepting the donation Wiley. Photos submitted