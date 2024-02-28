Klopfenstein seeks to honor soldier

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has introduced legislation designating a portion of U.S. 127 as the “Staff Sargent Zachary Wobler Memorial Highway.”

Wobler, of Ottawa, was supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom when he was killed in action on February 6, 2005, at the age of 24.

“Designating a portion of U.S. Route 127 to Staff Sargent Wobler, near his childhood home, is one way we can ensure his ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation will never be forgotten,” said Klopfenstein.

Wobler was a part of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was a recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

The legislation awaits a bill number and committee assignment.