Lancers rally, sting the Hornets 46-35

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

RAWSON — After struggling offensively in the first half and the first part of the third quarter, No. 12 seed Lincolnview came to life in Wednesday’s Division IV sectional semifinal game at Cory-Rawson. The Lancers were able to erase a six point deficit and rally for a 46-35 victory over the 11th seeded Hornets.

Trailing 17-11, Bennett Kill got the ball rolling with back-to-back baskets midway through the third quarter, then Cal Evans drilled two consecutive triples in the final 45 seconds of the quarter, including one that beat the buzzer and gave Lincolnview a 28-19 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“He was able to put one in off the glass and he found a way to get it done,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said of Kill. “The threes by Cal were huge and when we called timeout I welcomed our offense to the game finally because we finally started to make some shots. It gave our guys some confidence.”

Cal Evans had key back-to-back treys late in the third quarter vs. Cory-Rawson. Bob Barnes/file photo

“We finally hit some shots outside to help extend our lead and I thought our was really good in forcing turnovers, Hammons added. “When we get turnovers we get layups and it lets us play the style of play we want. Even when we were missing shots I thought our defense was still really good, staying in front of the ball and following our game plan.”

The Lancers (6-17) led by double digits on more than one occasion in the final period but the Hornets stayed within striking distance and trimmed the deficit to 39-33 with just under three minutes left in the game. Evans and Kill each had late baskets that helped seal the victory.

“They decided to come up and press us and we were able the middle or the sideline and look to attack from that point and we were able to drop it off and get some easy baskets down low and help us keep our lead,” Hammons explained. “There were times this year when we had leads and we lost them so it was good that we were in this situation and found a way to win.”

“We haven’t had a tournament win in three years, so to come here, no matter if it’s great, bad, ugly or good, we found a way to get it done,” Hammons continued. “I told them it’s all about surviving and advancing…it’s good to see the happy faces and the joy on their faces.”

Evans and Kreston Tow each finished with 10 points, while Kill finished with nine.

Tow had four of Lincolnview’s eight first quarter points and the Lancers led 8-3 at the end of the period. The Lancers mustered just three free throws in the second quarter, while Cory-Rawson’s Blake Boehm scored six points in the period, helping the Hornets to a 17-11 lead at the break. Lincolnview was just 3-of-18 shooting in the first half, including 0-of-11 from three point range with 11 turnovers. For the game, the Lancers connected on 16-of-41 floor shots and 11-of-22 free throws.

Boehm and Austin Inbody each scored 10 points for Cory-Rawson and the Hornets (10-13) finished 15-of-45 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the foul line. Each team had 25 rebounds and 17 turnovers.

The Lancers will now face No. 1 seed Delphos St. John’s in the sectional championship game at Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium at 7 p.m. Friday. The two teams met on February 3, and the Blue Jays posted a 65-35 win.

“We know the task at hand,” Hammons said. “They’re a phenomenal basketball team with one of the best players in our area and in Division IV (Cam Elwer) and he’s going to be a handful for us. He was the first time we played them and we’re going into a tough environment but we’re looking forward to it.”

Box score

Lancers 8 3 17 18 – 46

Hornets 3 14 2 16 – 35

Lincolnview: Kreston Tow 5-0-10; Cal Evans 4-0-10; Reide Jackson 1-5-7; Gavin Evans 1-1-4; Max Hammons 0-2-2; Holden Price 0-2-2; Bennett Kill 4-1-9; Jared Jessee 1-0-2

Cory-Rawson: Blake Boehm 5-0-10; Wilson Garmatter 2-0-5; Carson Reese 2-4-8; Dakota Peckam 1-0-2; Austin Inbody 5-0-10