Larry E. Weldy, age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Born in Van Wert to William C. and Pauline (Doner) Weldy on July 25, 1956, he attended Lincolnview Elementary and Thomas Edison Schools. Larry was involved with 4-H showing the family Jersey cattle at the fair, Boy Scouts, and the Special Olympics. Larry loved listening to music and especially loved attending the concerts in the park. He was a lifetime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Larry is survived by his mother, Pauline Weldy; siblings Stan (Marcia) Weldy of Middle Point, Cindy (Todd) Thompson of Findlay, and Jenifer (Greg) Michael of Fremont, Ohio. Larry was also known as ‘Uncle Larry’ to nieces and nephews, Tim (Lesli) Weldy, Ethan Weldy, Zach (Wynn) Thompson, Zoe (Alan) Gagnon, Chase Weldy, Cameron Weldy, Conner Weldy, Rachel Weldy, Austin Michael, Lillie Michael and Madeline Michael; as well as three great nephews, Theodore Weldy, Landon Weldy, and Turner Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his father William Weldy, and a brother Keith Weldy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Will Haggis II officiating. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so from 3-6 p.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

The family would like to thank the staff at Thomas Edison, Van Wert County Board of Developmental disabilities, CRSI, and his caregivers for their love, support, and care of Larry over the years. They were his second family.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities or a charity of choice.

