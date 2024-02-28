Local BAC earns three star ranking

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin announced Ohio’s 2024 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils.

The Van Wert County Business Advisory Council was among the distinguished recipients, honored with a prestigious three-star ranking.

The commendation highlights the exemplary efforts of the Van Wert County BAC in fostering robust partnerships between local businesses and educational institutions. Through its dedication to developing professional skills, building crucial partnerships, and coordinating meaningful experiences, the council has significantly prepared students for future careers.

“These councils serve as bridges between classroom learning and real-world experience, creating dynamic learning environments that prepare students for future careers,” DeWine said.

“Business Advisory Councils allow businesses to directly help schools better understand how to prepare students for career opportunities right in their local communities,” Husted stated.

Dackin also commended the Van Wert County BAC’s efforts.

“Business Advisory Councils create engaging opportunities for students to gain practical skills, connect with mentors, and learn about in-demand career skill sets in their communities,” he said.

“The Van Wert County BAC’s recognition as a three-star leader underscores its commitment to providing students with valuable real-world experiences and preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow’s workforce.” Said Amanda Miller, Van Wert Area Economic Development’s Workforce Development Manager and BAC Facilitator.

Ohio has 85 Business Advisory Councils that engage with schools statewide, collaborating on business and workforce needs while responding with tailored educational programming. This collaborative effort between companies and education ensures that students are career-ready upon graduation.

For more information about the work of the Van Wert County Business Advisory Council and other recognized councils, visit www.vanwerted.com.