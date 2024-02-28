Morgan named new assistant prosecutor

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that Morgan A. Jackson has joined the office as an assistant prosecuting attorney, where she will be assisting with adult and juvenile criminal cases, as well as appeals.

Morgan Jackson

Ms. Jackson graduated from Indiana University in 2020, obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. She went on to obtain her Juris Doctor degree from Indiana University, graduating in 2023.

While attending law school, Ms. Jackson worked as a law clerk for Darke County Common Pleas Court as well as several private firms in both Ohio and Indiana. During her tenure in law school, Morgan devoted her time as a Guardian ad Litem and Court Appointed Special Advocate for Child in Need of Services cases, reflecting her deep dedication to upholding justice and the welfare of children.

She is a resident of the City of Van Wert, where she enjoys staying active by playing tennis and hiking with her dalmatian, Asher. As a new Van Wert County resident, she is always looking for new opportunities to be engaged with her community.