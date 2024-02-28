Scholastic Bowl runners-up

The Wright State University Lake Campus welcomed 24 area high school academic teams to campus for an annual Scholastic Bowl on Monday. After seven rounds of pool play the field was narrowed down to 16 teams for a playoff. In the end, Crestview edged Fort Loramie by a single point in the semfinals, then finished as the runner-up behind Pandora-Gilboa. Pictured above are Crestview team members (left to right) Jacob Pawlick, Levi Ludwig, Samuel Boroff, and Saxton Short. Delphos Jefferson, Lincolnview, Parkway and Van Wert also took part in the competition. Photo submitted