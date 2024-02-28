Scouts to collect food for the needy

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Cub and Boy Scouts are participating in the Scouting for Food Service, to help collect food items in support of Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry. The collected food items will be distributed to individuals and families going through difficult times.

Food items needed bythe Black Swamp Area Council include canned soups, canned vegetables, canned meats, cereals, oatmeal, noodles, macaroni, jars of baby food, crackers, baking items and pasta sauce. Non-perishable needed are dish soap, paper towels and shampoo.

The Scouts will place door flyers asking support at homes on Saturday, March 2, then will return on Saturday, March 9 to collect the bags. Scouting for Food bags should be placed on your front porch or steps by 9 a.m. on March 9. Missed items or donations may be taken to the First United Church in Van Wert.