Get on your feet and head to NPAC!

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready to conga! Niswonger Performing Arts Center is thrilled that it’s almost time for “On Your Feet! The Musical”. This Broadway musical takes the stage on Sunday, March 3. Audiences will be transported to the electrifying world of Emilio and Gloria Estefan in this exhilarating production that celebrates the inspiring true story of two musical icons.

Featuring some of the most beloved hits of the Estefans, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” and many more, “On Your Feet!” promises an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and heartwarming storytelling.

Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s journey from humble beginnings to international superstardom is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the universal language of music. Audiences of all ages are invited to join in the celebration of their remarkable legacy.

Fans of Miami Sound Machine will want to head to the NPAC on Sunday, March 3. Photos submitted

Did you know that Gloria Estefan holds the distinction of being the first Cuban-American singer to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? She was awarded this honor in 1987, recognizing her immense contributions to the music industry and her cultural impact as a Latina artist. She also has sold over 100 million records worldwide, and has garnered eight Grammy Awards and an Oscar nomination for her performance of the song “Music Of My Heart.”

Meanwhile, Emilio has achieved incredible success throughout his career, boasting more than 40 years of industry-leading achievements, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and induction into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame just to name a few. He is truly a world renowned music, television and film producer.

“We are excited to bring ‘On Your Feet!’ to Niswonger Performing Arts Center,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director. “This production promises an experience that will have audiences dancing in their seats. It’s a celebration of the enduring power of music and the spirit of teamwork in achieving our dreams.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the rhythm of the Estefans’ music and the beat of their hearts in “On Your Feet! The Musical” at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the Broadway production of “On Your Feet!” start at $49 and are available now. Stop out to the Niswonger from Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for in-person purchases or call 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.