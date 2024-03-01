Blue Jays end Lincolnview’s season

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — Cam Elwer scored 30 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and No. 1 seed Delphos St. John’s claimed a Division IV sectional championship with a 64-38 win over No. 12 seed Lincolnview on Friday.

The Blue Jays led by just two, 10-8 after the first quarter. The Lancers tied the game 10-10 early in the second quarter but Delphos St. John’s ended the period with a 17-5 run, making it 27-15 at halftime. Elwer had 14 points at the break, then added seven more in the third quarter, as the Blue Jays carried 43-27 lead into the final period.

Andrew Elwer added 12 points for Delphos St. John’s (21-2). Lincolnview (6-18) was led in scoring by Cal Evans, who had nine points and Kreston Tow and Max Hammons, who finished with eight apiece.

Delphos St. John’s will face Miller City in the Division IV district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Elida.