Board hears Eggerss Stadium update; hires coaches

Phase II work at Eggerss Stadium is expected to begin this spring. Bob Barnes/file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Phase II of Eggerss Stadium renovations was just one topic addressed during Wednesday’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

Superintendent Mark Bagley told the board that he just received the Phase II proposal from Alexander & Bebout Wednesday afternoon and he said the proposal is under review.

‘We’re going to be meeting with Alexander & Bebout and Garmann-Miller (architects) to make sure we give it an accurate assessment of what will all be included in Phase II and the cost of those things, and that’ll be reported on at the March board meeting,” Bagley said.

Bagley added he’d like to see the next round of work at the stadium begin as soon as possible.

Phase I of the Eggerss Stadium renovation project begin last spring and went on up to the start of the 2023 football season. It included concrete restoration, a refurbished Cougar Pride Wall, wider steps and hand rails, a brighter shade of paint, a renovated scoreboard and the installation of artificial turf. Voters approved a bond issue in May of 2022 to help cover the cost of the massive overhaul of the stadium.

Bagley gave a report on the school district’s proposed 2025-2026 school calendar and said he’ll ask for board approval next month. He also encouraged district parents and school district residents to check out the district’s newly revamped website, www.vwcs.net. The website features information and news, new pictures, bus maps and much more.

The following fall sports head coaches were approved by the board: Keith Recker, football; Katie Peterson, girls tennis; Kim Laudick, cross country; Kim Doidge, golf, Rachel Black, volleyball, and Samantha Fleming, cheerleading.

Supplemental contracts for spring sports coaches were also given approval, including Scott Bigham and Matt West, softball varsity assistants; Destiny Coil, junior varsity softball, and Cheri Blackmore and Alli Kennedy, volunteer softball coaches; Damian Helm, varsity baseball assistant; Damon Brown, junior varsity baseball, and Jalen McCracken and Jeremy Kitson, volunteer baseball coaches; Kim Laudick, varsity track assistant; Gage Chiles, Nick Pauff, Alexis Dowdy and Ben Laudick, track assistants, Bob Priest, volunteer; Kerry Koontz, Bob Spath and Bryce Crea, middle school track coaches.

The board accepted several resignations, including Theresa Hill, elementary school cafeteria/custodial worker; Drew Hamblett, assistant to the director of technology; Nellie Schmidt, district library media specialist; Tricia Hughes, Van Wert School at the Goedde language arts teacher, and Griffin Waltmire, musical-music director and school musical assistant director.

Board members approved Steven Hilttle as a custodial/maintenance worker, Cheryl Graham as an elementary school cafeteria worker, Payton Shays as a middle school language arts/social studies teacher and Jaclyn Sroufe as a high school language arts teacher for the 2024-2025 school year.

In other business, the board approved:

Membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2024-2025 school year.

Community Reinvestment Agreements (CRA) with Young’s Waste and the Van Wert County Foundation.

A lease agreement with the City of Van Wert for the July 4 fireworks display.

An agreement with the Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department for usage of park facilities for school athletic contests and the use of school facilities for recreational programs offered by the parks department.

The board also accepted a lengthy list of donations from businesses, individuals and organizations.

The board also heard a brief presentation on school psychology by school psychologist/special services coordinator Doug Grooms and elementary school psychologist Rachel Laing.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.