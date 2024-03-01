HS seniors go on local company tours

Submitted information

On Wednesday, February 28, seniors at Van Wert High School participated in the annual company tours. Eight local companies partnered with Van Wert High School to allow over 90 senior students to join the tours.

The participating companies included Akers Packaging, Alliance Automation, Braun Ambulances, Central Insurance Companies, Cooper Farm, Greif, Millwork Brands, and Tenneco. Students were able to hear and see the local employment opportunities, the challenges and needs of future employment, and the daily operations of the companies.

High School Counselor and CEO Program Coordinator, Kerry Koontz, organized the opportunity for students and businesses.

Van Wert High School seniors toured local companies earlier this week. Photo submitted

“I continue to say that one drives by these businesses daily, but doesn’t know what’s happening within those buildings,” Koontz said. “It’s a privilege for students to get this opportunity. They can learn more about our local industries and the job opportunities available, and, at the same time, our businesses want to continue to develop relationships with our students.”

He expressed his gratitude on behalf of Van Wert High School and its students.

“I want to publicly thank all of those businesses for their time and efforts to participate,” Koontz said. “The students enjoyed the opportunity and it provided for a great learning experience.”