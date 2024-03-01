On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this weekend’s boys and girls tournament basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Friday’s games will tip off at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s game will tip off at 6 p.m. All games will air live.

Friday, March 1

WKSD: Columbus Grove at Wayne Trace (boys D-III sectional finals, 6:35 p.m. pregame)

WERT: Crestview at Miller City (boys D-IV sectional finals, 6:30 p.m. pregame)

Saturday, March 2

WKSD: Crestview vs. Ayersville (girls D-IV district championship, 5:35 p.m. pregame)