John “Jack” Richard Marquis

John “Jack” Richard Marquis, 80, of Holland, Michigan, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather joined The Eternal Father surrounded by family on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in Holland, Michigan.

Jack was born May 17, 1943, in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey to Richard Serrano Marquis and Lucille Richey Marquis. He was a natural athlete, competing for Van Wert High School football and basketball and American Legion baseball, during which he was scouted by the Tigers.

Throughout his youth he always wanted to be a lawyer and went on to play football at Brown University and earned a B.A. in Political Science (1965) before graduating cum laude with a J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law (1968). He was admitted to the Ohio State Bar Association in 1968 and State Bar of Michigan in 1970. He later earned an M.S. in Taxation with Distinction at Grand Valley State University Seidman School of Business (1984), during which he was a two-time recipient of the Writing Excellence Award and the Outstanding Student Award (1984). He then became an Adjunct Professor of Taxation in the Master of Science in Taxation Program in the Seidman School of Business from 1984-2000, earning their Accounting Alumni Hall of Fame Award in 1990. He was an Adjunct Professor of Business Law at Hope College from 2001-2003.

John “Jack” Marquis

He had the utmost respect for the historical laws of this country. Next to God and his family, practicing law with integrity and serving his clients was of utmost importance. He was first a partner in the law firm of Ten Cate Townsend & Cunningham and then started his own practice, which later became Scholten Fant & Marquis. In 1990, he joined Warner Norcross & Judd LLP, where he was a partner for over 25 years. He was Of Counsel at Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge at the time of his death. Over the last 40 years, he practiced health, business, real estate, and tax law, and developed a specialty in concierge medicine that was instrumental in helping physicians across the country establish their practices. Jack was a sought-after speaker on concierge medicine and was the Holland Hospital attorney for over 45 years. Jack was also influential in federal tax law, particularly partnership taxation, receiving Best Lawyers in America’s 2013 Tax Lawyer of the Year in the Grand Rapids area award. He was included in the 2003-2021 editions of the Best Lawyers in America for Tax Law, Health Law, and Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), named a Grand Rapids Magazine Top Lawyer – Tax Law, Health Care Law (2021), and was AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Other accolades include Leading Lawyers Michigan (2014), a Michigan Super Lawyer by Law and Politics Michigan magazine, Outstanding Achievement Award from Seidman School of Business Alumni Association, and the 2014 President’s Award for outstanding service to the American Society of Concierge Physicians. Jack served as the Ottawa County Bar Association Vice President (1978) and President (1979-1981), as well as President of the State Bar of Michigan (1979-1981) and a member of the Representative Assembly (1977-1980).

Jack served six years in the Army National Guard, volunteering in 1968 for the Ohio National Guard and later joining the Michigan National Guard 126th Infantry, 3rd Battalion Company B in Holland as a first lieutenant and then Company Commander (1973-74).

Jack deeply loved the Holland community and was avidly involved in civic service. He was a leader in nearly every organization with which he was affiliated and was the recipient of the Holland Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award (1989). His service included being the Deputy City Attorney and the City of Holland Chairman of the 2010 Planning Committee, member of the Long Range Planning Task Force (1987-1989), and Chairman of the Task Force on Youth and Family Violence (1993). In addition, he was a Co-Founder and member of the Riverview Advisory Committee, Founding Chair and Board Member of Lakeshore Advantage Corporation (2003-2010), President of the Holland/Zeeland Community Foundation (2007-2009), Chairman of the Herrick District Library Building Project Advisory and Steering Committee (1995-1998), President of the Holland Historical Trust Board of Directors (1995-1999), and Chairman of the Macatawa Area Coordinating Council (1989-1992). He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Holland Jaycees (1971-1973), the Community Action House (1971-1974), and the Greater Holland United Way (1981-1985). He was a member of Century Club for over 50 years.

Jack grew up on his family farm in Ohio and had a passion for farming and animals. He always wanted to learn to ride horses and took this on in the 1980s, when he spent many years with his daughter Aimee raising, training, and showing Quarter Horses. He was the President of the Holland Western Saddle Club. Over the years, Jack also enjoyed tennis, downhill skiing, sailing, boating, and golf.

Jack is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Bailey Marquis of Holland; daughter, Dr. Aimee Armstrong and son-in-law Joe Armstrong of Upper Arlington; grandchildren, Andrew Armstrong and Veronica Armstrong of Upper Arlington; sister, Mary Salay; niece, Deb Salay, and nephew, Jeff Salay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lucille Marquis.

A private committal service will be held at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. A memorial service and visitation will be held on August 3, with the venue and time are to be determined.

Preferred memorials: Holland Christian Schools and Hope College Athletic Department.

For more information or to sign the online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com.

“The law, like the traveler, must be ready for the morrow.” – Justice Benjamin N. Cardozo