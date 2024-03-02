Nancy L. Gribler

Nancy L. Gribler, a beloved member of the Van Wert community, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 29, 2024, at CHP Inpatient Hospice in Defiance while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 10, 1947, in Van Wert to Loran and Ruth (Miller) Joseph, who both preceded her in death. On June 24, 1967, Nancy married the love of her life, Karl Gribler and together they shared nearly 57 years of marriage.

Nancy was a dedicated professional who held various roles throughout her career, working in offices at Van Wert AAA, Teleflex, Van Wert Times-Bulletin, and Lee Kinstle Sales & Service. Even after retirement, she continued to contribute by working part-time in the Van Wert County Fair Office.

A proud graduate of Van Wert High School with the Class of 1966, Nancy held a special place in her heart for her alma mater. She passionately supported the Cougars, especially the band, cheerleaders, basketball, and football teams. Her involvement extended beyond cheering; Nancy actively participated as a band booster officer and volunteered for numerous activities such as band camps, concession stands, fair booths, and chaperoning football game trips.

Beyond her professional and educational endeavors, Nancy’s true joys in life revolved around family and community engagement. She dedicated much of her time to supporting her daughters’ school activities and serving as a volunteer for the PTO to help run bingo during the annual school penny suppers. Nancy took great delight in attending her grandchildren’s sports events and school functions.

In her leisure time, Nancy found pleasure in playing bingo, shopping trips, attending the Van Wert County Fair, and engaging with organizations such as TWIGS and the American Legion Auxiliary. Her commitment to service extended to volunteering at the thrift shop and assisting with funeral dinners through the American Legion Auxiliary.

Nancy was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she served on the altar guild, was Sunday School director for many years and helped with Vacation Bible School.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Karl of Van Wert; daughters, Brenda Frankart of Findlay and Susie (Brad) Sanderson of Van Wert; grandchildren, Shannette (Dalton) Thomas of Paulding, Ethan Frankart of Findlay, Chelsea Sanderson of Van Wert, Courtney (Ryan) Thompson of Van Wert, and McKenzey Sanderson of Van Wert, and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Grayson, Lincoln Thomas of Paulding and Elena Thompson of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Joseph.

Services to honor Nancy Gribler’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev Will Haggis presiding. Interment will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the funeral home and again on Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or to the Van Wert Fair Ag Society.

To share in Nancy’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.