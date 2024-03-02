“Open House at the Opera House” to be held in Convoy

VW independent staff/submitted information

An “Open House at the Opera House” will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at 111 S. Main St. in Convoy. It’s free and the Opera House is handicapped accessible. Photo submitted

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society is inviting the public to an “Open House at the Opera House” from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Admission will be free of charge and the building is handicapped accessible with an enclosed lift.

Built in 1901, the historic Convoy Opera House, located at 111 S. Main Street, served as a significant source of entertainment for the small farming community at the turn of the century. Over the years the building has also served as a firehouse and the city hall. Restoration of the building by the Village of Convoy Historical Society began in 2017. In March 2021, the Convoy Opera House received national recognition by being named to the National Register of Historic Places. It now hosts various special events throughout the year. The public is welcome to tour Convoy Opera House, Annex and Museum and learn more about the historical site.

Featured on the second floor of the Opera House will be a book signing event. Local published authors will each share their individual book writing journey. The featured authors include Stephanie Eding, Lucinda Hoffman, Julia Keirns, Keith Langdon, and John Vining. Each author has their own distinctive writing style and genre. Individually signed copies of their books will be available to purchase. See more about the authors at the historical society’s website, vochs.org.

Library representatives from the Brumback Library will be on hand to help individuals obtain a library card. They will provide information on services provided at the Brumback Library in Convoy and Van Wert, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Parents of children birth to age 5 are encouraged to stop in and learn about this free program.

“The Well Nutrition” owners Brett and Sarah Sheets will be offering a free “Sip and Sample” during the open house in the Annex kitchen. Some items will be for sale. They plan to open another store called the Daily Dose in Convoy in April or May.

The Village of Convoy Historical Society board members will be taking orders for special Solar Eclipse T-shirts for $16 (cash or check).