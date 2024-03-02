Special council meeting set for Monday

VW independent staff

Representatives from the architectural firm Brandstetter Carroll Inc. will be at the Monday, March 4 special meeting of Van Wert City Council to discuss design options for a possible community pool and how the designs would affect the cost.

No action will be taken at the meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s website, vanwert.org, and archived for anyone wanting to watch it later.