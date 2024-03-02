Trial dates established for Paulding woman

VW independent staff

PAULDING — Three days have been set aside for a jury trial for a Paulding woman accused of hitting and killing a boy while he was riding his bike on Labor Day.

Records from Paulding County Common Pleas Court show Cynthia Switzer, 46, is scheduled to stand trial May 13-15. She’s charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second degree felony. The charge is tied to the September 4, 2023 death of Ross Erwin Myers, 12, who was riding his bike on County Road 103, south of County Road 124 in Paulding Township when he was hit from behind and killed.

Test results show Switzer’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit. She was arrested at her home by deputies without incident and was booked into the Paulding County Jail on Friday, October 13, more than five weeks after the incident. She posted a $10,000 bond the following day and was ordered to consume no alcoholic beverages.

If convicted, she faces a mandatory prison sentence of 2-8 years, a fine of up to $15,000 and a mandatory license suspension for life.

Retired Wood County Judge Reeve W. Kelsey was assigned to preside over the case, after Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman recused herself from the matter.