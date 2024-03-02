VWCS to hold kindergarten registration

Submitted information

Van Wert City Schools will hold kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 school year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, through Thursday, March 28, at the Van Wert Early Childhood Center, 1120 Buckeye Drive.

Children must be age five on or before August 1, 2024, in order to enroll in kindergarten. Kindergarten registration forms can be found here or the Early Childhood Center’s website or at vwcs.net under the Parents tab – Forms and Registration. Forms can be downloaded and filled out prior to registration to help expedite the process.

Parents who live outside the Van Wert City Schools district but want their child to attend the Van Wert Early Childhood Center should also register at the ECC. Open enrollment spaces can be limited.

New students will need to present the following documents at the time of registration:

Copy of birth certificate

Copy of immunization records

Copy of custody papers (if applicable)

Proof of residency (in the Van Wert City School District) for parent or legal guardian

No student shall be admitted to first grade who has not successfully completed kindergarten. For more information, call 419.238.0384.