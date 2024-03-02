VWFD gets grant

The Van Wert Fire Department recently received a $3,600 grant from the Division of State Fire Marshal. The grant will enable six members – Jeff Ricker, Gary Gasser, Addison King, Brett Schumm, Ethan Fraker, and Kory Smith – to become Certified Fire Safety Inspectors (CFSIs). These new inspectors will help the department expand its Community Risk Reduction efforts. With their certification, the total number of certified inspectors in the department now stands at 14. VW independent file photo